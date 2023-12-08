Judge Rules in Favor of Deaf Man in Landmark Discrimination Lawsuit

In a landmark decision, a federal judge has ruled in favor of a deaf man, Ryan Cuevas, who sued Jersey City for discrimination due to the city’s failure to provide a sign-language interpreter during his court proceedings. The judge found that Jersey City had indeed discriminated against Cuevas and the case was scheduled to go to trial to determine the amount of damages. However, the city has now agreed to settle the lawsuit for $175,000, making it one of the most expensive parking ticket settlements in Jersey City’s history.

Cuevas, a resident of Jersey City, had received a parking ticket for parking in a bus lane, despite it being allowed at that time of night. However, his driver’s license and registration were suspended prior to his court hearing due to a separate infraction. To resolve his license suspension, Cuevas needed to address the parking ticket in court. Despite his request for an interpreter being denied, he was assured that an “interpreter day” would be scheduled in March. However, when Cuevas returned to court two months later, the sign-language interpreter failed to show up.

Judge Susan Wigenton highlighted the existence of “genuine issues of material fact” regarding Jersey City’s discriminatory policy in her decision. The city council has yet to comment on whether any changes have been made to the municipal court policy since the ruling.

In addition to Cuevas’ settlement, the city council approved settlements totaling $240,000 for three unrelated lawsuits. Synea Hicks, a 9-1-1 communications center employee, received $95,000 after filing a discrimination claim. Joseph Drayton, who worked in the IT division, was awarded $85,000 for discrimination following a workplace injury. Donna Garvin, a former payroll administrator, received $60,000 after being fired during an extended medical leave and facing a dispute upon her return to work.

This ruling represents a significant victory for individuals with disabilities and highlights the importance of providing equal access and accommodations in the justice system. It serves as a reminder to cities and municipalities to ensure that their policies and practices are inclusive and in compliance with the law.