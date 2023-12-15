Netflix Wins Bid for Ryan Reynolds-led Heist Comedy

Netflix has emerged as the victor among a group of bidders competing for a new untitled international heist comedy package featuring Ryan Reynolds. The streaming giant beat out seven other contenders for the project, with director Shawn Levy now confirmed to helm the film. Levy, known for his work on Deadpool 3 and The Adam Project, will join a team of producers that includes Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon from Genre Films, Reynolds via his Maximum Effort banner, and Dana Fox, the writer behind Lost City.

The heist comedy, which is yet to be given an official title, will follow the ensemble structure seen in movies like Ocean’s Eleven. Set in the international arena, the idea for the film originated from Fox and Kinberg. Reynolds and Maximum Effort were pitched the concept, and Netflix ultimately secured the rights after a competitive bidding process. Sources have revealed that Fox will be paid a substantial sum in the mid 7-figures to write the script, while the producing deals for the film are in the high 7-figures.

Shawn Levy, currently collaborating with Reynolds on Deadpool 3, has previous experience working with the actor on The Adam Project. The duo’s partnership proved successful, with The Adam Project becoming one of the most viewed Netflix films to date. Levy, in addition to directing the film, has also enjoyed recent recognition for his work on the Netflix limited series All the Light We Cannot See, which received a coveted Golden Globe nomination.

The heist comedy project will also feature executive producers Molly Milstein and Margy Love. Netflix executives Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur will oversee the film’s production. Levy is represented WME, the renowned talent agency.

In a highly competitive market, Netflix’s success in securing this high-profile heist comedy showcases their commitment to delivering original and engaging content to their subscribers. With Reynolds on board and a talented team of producers and writers involved, fans can expect an exciting and entertaining film that will captivate international audiences.