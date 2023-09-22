Deadly TikTok Trends Spark Lawsuits, Possible Bans

Several dangerous TikTok trends have caused harm and even death to children, leading to lawsuits and calls for action from parents and lawmakers. One such trend is the “One Chip Challenge,” created a flavored tortilla chip company called Paqui. The challenge involves eating an extremely spicy chip, not drinking anything afterwards, and recording and posting the reaction on TikTok. Children have been hospitalized and even died after participating in this challenge.

In addition to the One Chip Challenge, there have been other harmful TikTok trends. The “Blackout Challenge” led to the deaths of at least 15 children. In this challenge, participants attempt to choke themselves to the point of passing out. Tawainna Anderson, whose daughter died attempting the challenge, has sued TikTok and called for an end to these dangerous trends.

Other trends on TikTok have also resulted in serious injuries. For example, “Trouble Bubble,” a gum that contains the same ingredient as pepper spray, caused 10 elementary school children in Massachusetts to be hospitalized. Additionally, a 13-year-old boy died after taking excessive amounts of Benadryl as part of a TikTok challenge.

Lawmakers in several states are taking action to ban TikTok. A group of 18 state attorneys general has supported Montana’s efforts to ban the Chinese-owned app, citing concerns about personal and national security threats and the emotional distress caused harmful content on the app. Previous attempts former President Donald Trump to ban TikTok were prevented court actions.

However, a federal ban on TikTok may be unlikely for various reasons. Current regulatory laws may not be strong enough to restrict an app nationwide, and legislation to strengthen these restrictions has stalled. Additionally, a complete ban of TikTok would have significant implications for world trade and could potentially trigger a digital trade war. Furthermore, there are political considerations, with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo highlighting the potential loss of support from young voters if TikTok were to be banned.

