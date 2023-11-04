Earthquake in Western Nepal Leaves Over 100 Dead

More than 100 people have tragically lost their lives in a powerful earthquake that struck remote western Nepal on Friday. The affected areas, Jajarkot and West Rukum, located 500km west of the capital Kathmandu, have seen security forces deployed to assist with rescue efforts in their rugged terrain. The earthquake’s impact was felt as far away as Delhi, India, resulting in widespread panic and concern for the safety of those in the region.

Rescue operations, vital for saving lives and providing relief, have been hindered landslides that blocked major roads following the earthquake. These obstacles make it challenging for authorities to obtain comprehensive information about the damage and casualties in affected areas. Despite these challenges, Nepal’s Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of life and property and has issued immediate orders for rescue and relief measures to be initiated.

Nepal, located along the Himalayas, experiences frequent seismic activity due to its geographical location. In 2015, the country endured two catastrophic earthquakes that claimed the lives of 9,000 people and injured over 22,000. The devastation caused significant destruction, including the collapse of 800,000 houses and damage to important historical landmarks.

While the recent earthquake in western Nepal has claimed numerous lives and caused extensive damage, it is essential for the international community to rally together in support of the affected region. The resilience and strength of the Nepalese people will undoubtedly aid in their recovery from this natural disaster.

