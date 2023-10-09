Contenders London Kicks Off Movie-Awards Season with Top Filmmakers

Deadline’s Contenders London event marked the beginning of movie-awards season, featuring esteemed filmmakers and industry professionals from 13 highly-anticipated films. This event served as a platform for discussions on these films and their potential to make waves in the upcoming awards season, leading up to the Oscars in March.

The event boasted a star-studded panel, including Ridley Scott, Emerald Fennell, Michael Mann, Jaymes Samuel, Todd Haynes, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and J.A. Bayona. Led Deadline’s film and awards teams, these panelists engaged in insightful conversations about their respective movies.

Among the films showcased during the event were the mega box office hit Barbie and Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon. Other notable participants included Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, Christos Nikou’s Fingernails, David Fincher’s The Killer, and Sam Fell’s Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

The event saw the participation of major studios such as Amazon MGM Studios, Apple Original Films, Warner Bros, TriStar and Legendary, Netflix, Columbia Pictures, and Neon. Each studio had the opportunity to present and discuss their standout works, adding to the overall excitement surrounding the upcoming awards season.

Contenders London, presented Eyepetizer, is just the beginning of Deadline’s exciting lineup for movie-award season. Next in line is Contenders Los Angeles, scheduled for November 18 at the DGA Theater. Following that, there will be Contenders Film: International and Contenders Film: Documentary on the weekend of December 9-10.

Sources:

– Deadline (source article)

– Eyepetizer (sponsor)