Exploring the Fascinating World of Dead Motels on Instagram

While the internet is filled with various online communities, there is one unique group of hobbyists that has taken preservation to a whole new level. These individuals have set out on a mission to capture the essence of decaying and decommissioned buildings and share their findings on image-based social media platforms. Among these communities, one stands out on Instagram: Dead Motels USA.

Managed E. Hussa, a social worker with a deep passion for vanishing motels, Dead Motels USA is dedicated to documenting the architectural wonders of agone era. The account features captivating images showcasing motels in their prime, their current state of decay, and the transitional phase in between. Captions accompanying the posts narrate the history of each motel, shedding light on its rise and eventual decline.

What makes this Instagram profile distinctive is its focus on a particular architectural typology: motels, also known as “Motor Hotels.” These roadside attractions were once synonymous with the American post-war optimism, suburbanism, and cross-country car travel. However, the rise of chain hotels in the 1970s led to a rapid decline in the popularity of these one-of-a-kind motels.

Dead Motels USA has managed to garner a massive following of over 132,000 Instagram users, who, driven nostalgia, appreciate the photographs as virtual time capsules. Each image tells a story, transporting viewers back to a time when these motels thrived as iconic landmarks along highways and in small towns across America.

The success of Dead Motels USA has not only gained traction on Instagram but has also extended to other platforms. Hussa has expanded the project with a website, an Etsy shop, and even a book. Her dedication to preserving these culturally significant minor landmarks has made her a prominent figure within the hobbyist preservationist community.

Curating this project has allowed E. Hussa to develop a deeper appreciation for architectural styles from the 1930s to 1970s. She hopes that these unique designs will find their way into modern-day architecture, contrasting with the standardized and functional nature of contemporary buildings.

Dead Motels USA serves as a reminder that preserving the past is vital for future generations. By capturing and sharing these gems of architectural history, Hussa’s work acts as a form of digital preservation. Whether through old postcards, online archives, or chance discoveries, she continues to uncover hidden treasures and inspire others to value the beauty and stories that lie within these abandoned motels.

E. Hussa primarily finds the motels featured on Dead Motels USA through old postcards found in antique stores or online marketplaces like eBay. Additionally, she occasionally sources images from online archives such as the Library of Congress or Flickr. The combination of various resources allows her to uncover unique motels with intriguing stories to share.