Dead By Daylight Reintroduces Stranger Things Crossover in Celebration of Stranger Things Day

Did you know that there is a Stranger Things day? Well, neither did I until now. In an exciting turn of events, the popular horror game Dead By Daylight is celebrating Stranger Things day re-introducing the highly anticipated Stranger Things crossover. After the original licensing deal expired, fans were disappointed when the crossover was removed from the game. However, today, Behaviour Interactive has announced that the collaboration is making a comeback.

In a statement Behaviour Interactive’s head of partnerships Mathieu Côté, he expresses his thrill in renewing the collaboration with Netflix. The Stranger Things Chapter includes the Underground Complex Map from the Hawkins National Laboratory and the iconic Survivor duo composed of Nancy Wheeler, a tough aspiring journalist, and Steve Harrington, a former high school jock with a knack for finding trouble. The reintroduction of this content is sure to be an exciting experience for both new and existing players.

Not only are the survivors and killer returning, but all cosmetics associated with the collaboration are coming back to the store as well. This means that eager players can once again dress Steve Harrington in his ridiculous Scoops Ahoy outfit from series three.

Dead By Daylight has become known for its extensive collection of licensed content since its release in 2016. In addition to the Stranger Things crossover, players have had the opportunity to encounter iconic horror characters such as Ghostface, Leatherface, and even the Xenomorph. The game has also seen the inclusion of popular survivors like Bruce Campbell, Ellen Ripley, and even actor Nicolas Cage.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Dead By Daylight?

Dead By Daylight is a popular multiplayer horror game developed Behaviour Interactive. Players either take on the role of a killer hunting down survivors or work together as survivors to escape.

2. What is Stranger Things?

Stranger Things is a Netflix original series that combines elements of science fiction, horror, and supernatural mysteries. Set in the 1980s, the show follows a group of friends as they uncover dark secrets and encounter otherworldly creatures.

3. When is Stranger Things day?

Stranger Things day is celebrated on November 6th each year. It serves as a way for fans of the show to come together and celebrate the beloved series.

4. Are there other crossovers in Dead By Daylight?

Yes, Dead By Daylight has featured numerous crossovers with other popular horror franchises and characters. These include Ghostface from Scream, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and the Xenomorph from the Alien franchise.

Sources: