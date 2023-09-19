Dead Boy Detectives: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Netflix Series

In a surprise announcement, it was revealed in February 2023 that the highly anticipated HBO Max series Dead Boy Detectives will no longer be released on that platform. Instead, the global distribution rights have been acquired Netflix. The series is based on the comic book of the same name and is adapted Steve Yockey, the creator of “The Flight Attendant.” Yockey will also serve as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz. The series is produced Greg Berlanti and joins his other series, “YOU,” on Netflix.

Dead Boy Detectives follows the story of two deceased boys, Edwin and Charles, who are exceptional detectives. They attend St. Hilarion’s School for Boys, where they have solved numerous mysteries but have yet to uncover the truth behind their own deaths. Joined Crystal, a technologically gifted girl with a mysterious connection to the undead, the trio embarks on a journey through contemporary London, virtual video game worlds, and realms between life and death.

The show is connected to Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed comic book series, “The Sandman,” and resides in the same universe. The logline for Dead Boy Detectives describes it as a fresh take on a ghost story that explores themes of loss, grief, and death. It is likened to a vintage detective series but with a darker and more surreal twist.

The cast of Dead Boy Detectives includes George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri as the titular characters, Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, respectively. Kassius Nelson portrays Crystal, and other notable cast members include Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura, and Jenn Lyon.

Filming for the series began in November 2022 in Vancouver, Canada, and is expected to wrap up March 2023. The production has received positive feedback from the cast and crew, with many expressing excitement about sharing the project with audiences.

