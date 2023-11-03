New Regulations TRAI Aim to Safeguard Privacy of Disconnected Mobile Numbers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently announced new regulations that prioritize the privacy of deactivated or disconnected mobile numbers. According to TRAI, once a cellular mobile telephone number is deactivated for non-usage or disconnected at the request of the subscriber, it will not be allocated to a new subscriber for a minimum period of 90 days.

TRAI’s decision comes in response to concerns raised about the misuse of mobile numbers after they are disconnected or deactivated. In a recent writ petition, it was highlighted that valuable personal data, including WhatsApp account information, could be compromised when a phone number is recycled.

Although WhatsApp acknowledged the issue, they assured the court that they have implemented measures to prevent data misuse. For instance, WhatsApp monitors account inactivity, and if an account remains inactive for 45 days before being activated on a different device, the old account data is automatically removed. This step ensures that any personal data associated with a disconnected number will not fall into the wrong hands.

To further protect their privacy, TRAI has stressed that it is the responsibility of the previous subscriber to take appropriate measures to safeguard their personal information. This includes deleting their WhatsApp account attached to the disconnected number and erasing any WhatsApp data stored on the device’s local memory or cloud drive.

The Supreme Court bench, composed of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti, echoed TRAI’s sentiments that safeguarding privacy should be a joint effort between the telecom regulatory authorities, service providers, and subscribers themselves.

This innovative step taken the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India introduces much-needed regulations to ensure the privacy and security of users’ personal data, even after disconnecting or deactivating their mobile numbers. By keeping these guidelines in mind, subscribers can minimize the risk of their personal information being misused unauthorized individuals.

