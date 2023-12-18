Georgia Becomes First State to Allow Pharmacies to Sell Medical Marijuana

Georgia recently made history as the first state in the U.S. to permit pharmacies to sell medical marijuana. However, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is now warning pharmacies that dispensing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is against federal law, as it is classified as a Schedule I drug.

In a letter sent the DEA to a Georgia pharmacy, the agency emphasizes that all DEA registrants, including pharmacies, must adhere to federal laws and regulations. The letter states that pharmacies can only dispense controlled substances listed in Schedules II-V of the Controlled Substances Act, and neither marijuana nor THC falls under these categories.

This advisory from the DEA raises questions about how it reconciles its stance against state-authorized pharmacies selling medical cannabis with the congressional budget rider that prevents the Department of Justice from interfering with state medical marijuana laws. While this provision aims to protect states that have legalized medical marijuana, it seems that pharmacies may still face legal complications due to federal regulations.

It is worth noting that most states that have legalized medical marijuana have chosen to avoid distribution through traditional pharmacies to avoid conflicts with federal pharmaceutical laws. Doctors typically issue recommendations for medical cannabis instead of prescribing it, safeguarding their actions under First Amendment rights.

Despite the DEA’s warning, Georgia’s Board of Pharmacy had already begun accepting applications from independent pharmacies to dispense low-THC cannabis oil, which can contain a maximum of 5 percent THC. The goal of this initiative was to improve access to medical marijuana for patients who were limited to only seven dispensaries in the state.

While nearly 120 pharmacies have applied to distribute cannabis oil products, the future of this program remains uncertain in light of the DEA’s recent scrutiny. The Board of Pharmacy and the state Department of Public Health have not yet responded to inquiries regarding the agency’s letter.

As the debate surrounding medical marijuana continues, there is growing support for the rescheduling of cannabis. Recently, six Democratic governors penned a letter to the Biden administration, urging the completion of the rescheduling process the end of the year. Rescheduling would allow pharmacies to dispense marijuana, provided that pharmaceutical products receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

While the DEA has the final jurisdiction over the Controlled Substances Act, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has recommended rescheduling marijuana as a Schedule III controlled substance. This recommendation indicates that the agency recognizes the medical benefits of cannabis. However, DEA’s actions seem to be focused on maintaining control over federally regulated pharmacies as the rescheduling review progresses.

The future of medical marijuana distribution in Georgia remains uncertain, as state laws clash with federal regulations. The issue of whether pharmacies can legally sell medical marijuana will likely continue to be a point of contention as the debate unfolds.