DEA Puts Pressure on Georgia’s Medical Marijuana Program

The state of Georgia’s medical marijuana program is facing a serious threat from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The DEA’s Diversion Control Division has issued a notice to pharmacies in Georgia, warning them that they could be in violation of federal law if they possess or sell medical marijuana. This comes after Georgia became the first state to authorize pharmacies to sell medical marijuana earlier this year.

Pharmacists, like Ira Katz of Little Five Points Pharmacy in Atlanta, were gearing up to sell low-THC oil products under the authority of the Georgia Board of Pharmacy. However, the recent warning from the DEA has put these plans in jeopardy. Katz is baffled the situation, questioning why people can buy medical marijuana from dispensaries but not from pharmacies. He believes cannabis should be reclassified and made available in independent pharmacies like his.

The crackdown the DEA is concerning for patients who rely on medical cannabis, especially those using it for chronic pain as an alternative to opioids. Katz argues that medical cannabis could help slow down the opioid crisis reducing the need for high doses of opioids. However, Michael Mumper from Georgians for Responsible Marijuana Policy, who opposes Georgia’s medical marijuana law, welcomes the DEA’s actions and anticipates that pharmacies will have to halt medical marijuana sales to avoid confrontation with the DEA.

The tensions arise from the conflict between federal law, which still considers marijuana illegal, and the growing acceptance of marijuana for medical and even recreational use in many states. The Georgia program has pushed the boundaries further authorizing pharmacies to dispense medical marijuana. Dr. Kevin Sabet of Smart Approaches to Marijuana raises concerns that pharmacies in Georgia could inadvertently sell products with higher THC content, putting their DEA registration at risk.

Ultimately, the fate of Georgia’s medical marijuana program rests in the hands of the state. The question remains whether they will fight against the DEA’s pressure or comply with federal law. The struggle between state and federal regulations surrounding marijuana continues, and it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold.