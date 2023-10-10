Is LinkedIn Becoming the New Favorite Social Media Platform for Gen Z?

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has traditionally been seen as a dry and serious space for career-oriented individuals. However, for many members of Generation Z, born between 1996 and 2015, it has become their “happy place” – a platform where they can celebrate achievements, connect with inspiring individuals, and escape the negative energy found on other social media channels.

Unlike TikTok, Facebook, or Instagram, LinkedIn provides a more positive and uplifting environment for Gen Z. It allows them to avoid seeing complaints, offensive content, or trolls. Zachary Clifton, a high school student and avid LinkedIn user, believes that celebrating professional and academic success on LinkedIn is much healthier than engaging in gossip and speculation on Facebook.

LinkedIn has become particularly popular among younger users, with many below the required minimum age of 16. The enthusiasm of Gen Z may be one of the reasons why other social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, are losing their appeal while LinkedIn is experiencing a 41 percent increase in posts between the spring of 2021 and 2023.

Ana Homayoun, a private academic counselor, and author, explains that LinkedIn attracts young people from diverse backgrounds. It appeals to those striving to reach the top as well as those who aspire to get there. Many high school students are increasingly skeptical about the value of higher education, and LinkedIn provides them with information and resources to build their professional networks even before starting college.

While LinkedIn’s competitive culture may not bother Zachary Clifton, Ana Homayoun expresses concerns about the potential pressure young users may face if they join the platform at a very young age. It is crucial for them to receive information and guidance from LinkedIn without feeling overwhelmed or obligated to be constantly active on the platform at the age of 15.

Overall, LinkedIn’s growing popularity among Gen Z reflects their desire for a more focused, positive, and career-oriented online experience. By celebrating others’ achievements and building professional connections, young users are finding value in LinkedIn as they navigate their own career paths.

