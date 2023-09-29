Raiders’ Chandler Jones Arrested in Las Vegas

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. He is currently an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center with a bail set at $15,000.

Jones, who has not played this season, has been absent from the Raiders since Labor Day weekend. During this time, he made a series of social media posts targeting the team, owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler, and coach Josh McDaniels. As a result, the Raiders placed him on the non-football illness list on September 20.

Jones recently claimed that he was taken to the hospital “against his will” the Las Vegas Fire Department and was subsequently transferred to a behavioral health facility. He has also been posting rambling videos on social media, discussing various topics while sitting outside his home.

In response to Jones’ arrest, the Raiders released a statement expressing their hope that he receives the necessary care. They also mentioned that they will not provide further comments as the situation has become a legal matter.

Coach McDaniels was asked about Jones’ arrest and stated that he doesn’t have much to add. He reaffirmed that there hasn’t been any change regarding Jones’ status with the team and emphasized that he cares for all his players and wants the best for them.

It is important to prioritize the well-being and mental health of athletes, and the Raiders’ statement reflects this sentiment. As the situation unfolds, it is important for the team and the league to provide necessary support to Jones. Mental health is an integral part of overall wellness, and addressing these issues with compassion is crucial.

Sources: Clark County Detention Center, ESPN