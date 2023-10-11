David de Gea Shows Allegiance to Manchester United Despite Departure

David de Gea, the former goalkeeper for Manchester United, has shown that his loyalty still lies with the club, even after his departure four months ago. De Gea had a successful 12-year career at Old Trafford, winning numerous awards and trophies, including the Premier League title in 2013. However, his contract was not renewed this summer, and he became a free agent.

Since De Gea’s departure, United has signed Andre Onana as his replacement, along with Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. Onana, known for his ability to play with the ball at his feet and proactive style, has faced some difficulties in his new role, making high-profile errors in both the Champions League and the Premier League.

Despite his departure, De Gea has shown his support for Manchester United. He recently attended a match of the Red Devils Women’s side, posting a picture on his Instagram account with the caption “Let’s go!!! @manutdwomen.” This public display of support comes as no surprise, as De Gea has a strong emotional attachment to the club.

There have been suggestions that De Gea may consider retiring if he does not receive a suitable contract offer. However, he is determined to continue playing in European football and will only join a club that values him and believes he is still in his prime.

In conclusion, David de Gea has demonstrated his allegiance to Manchester United even after leaving the club. He remains a free agent, looking for a club that appreciates his talents, while continuing to support his former team. It will be interesting to see where De Gea’s future lies and how he will contribute to the world of football moving forward.