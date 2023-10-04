Manchester United Fans Speculate on De Gea’s Reaction to Onana’s Error

Manchester United fans have been buzzing with speculation over David de Gea’s potential reaction to Andre Onana’s mistake in their recent Champions League defeat to Galatasaray. Onana, the Cameroonian goalkeeper, was at fault for the penalty that led to United’s surprising loss to the Turkish giants. After carelessly giving the ball away, Onana’s blunder allowed Galatasaray’s Casemiro to foul Dries Mertens, resulting in an early exit for the Spanish defender.

With memories of De Gea’s own high-profile mistakes between the United posts, many supporters were quick to connect the dots. Shortly following the match, the former Red Devils goalkeeper posted a photo of himself smirking with two friends on his Instagram story. Accompanying the picture was a caption that read, “Love y’all,” with a corresponding GIF.

Fans wasted no time expressing their interpretations of De Gea’s post. While some suggested that he was intentionally mocking his former club, others wondered why he chose to share the image at that particular time. The defeat to Galatasaray marked United’s sixth loss in their previous ten matches, putting their chances of advancing in the Champions League in jeopardy.

Pressure is mounting on United manager Erik ten Hag, as questions about his future begin to surface. However, he remains steadfast in his belief that the team will overcome their current difficulties. Ten Hag emphasized the importance of unity and fighting together to rise above the challenges they face.

In the meantime, United will have the opportunity to bounce back in their upcoming match against Brentford. The outcome of this important fixture could have a significant impact on the club’s morale and Ten Hag’s future as manager.

