Man Arrested for Child Pornography and Solicitation of a Minor on Snapchat

Fairfax County police have apprehended a Washington D.C. resident accused of engaging in illegal activities involving child pornography and solicitation of a minor via Snapchat. The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Brian Dolan, allegedly utilized the social media platform to exchange inappropriate images with the child. Furthermore, Dolan attempted to persuade the minor to meet him at a nearby shopping center, as reported concerned parents.

Following the initial complaint from the child’s parents regarding their interactions with a Snapchat user named “Alex” on December 4th, extensive investigations were conducted. Authorities thoroughly reviewed digital evidence, including surveillance footage and communication devices employed in the solicitation of the minor. Consequently, Dolan was identified as the primary suspect in the case.

On December 7th, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, in collaboration with the Fairfax County Police, arrested Dolan. He has since been charged with the production of child pornography, in addition to three counts of soliciting a minor. Law enforcement officials strongly suspect that there may be other victims linked to this case.

The Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau has urged anyone with pertinent information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, pressing option 3. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided calling 1-866-411-8477, using the county crime solvers app, or submitting information online.

It is vital to prioritize the safety and well-being of minors and take necessary steps to protect them from potential predators. The swift response and collaboration between authorities and concerned parents in this case are crucial in ensuring the protection of children and bringing perpetrators to justice.