DC Man Arrested for Sending Inappropriate Images and Soliciting a Minor on Snapchat

Fairfax County Police Department has apprehended a man from Washington D.C., Brian Dolan, after he allegedly sent explicit images to a child and attempted to lure them into meeting him at a shopping center in Virginia. Concerned parents notified the authorities on December 4th, informing them of their child’s communication with a person named “Alex” on Snapchat.

Detectives promptly launched an investigation, carefully examining the digital evidence that connected the suspect’s activities to Brian Dolan, a 48-year-old man. With the help of surveillance footage and device matching, police confirmed Dolan’s involvement in the incident.

Coordinating with the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police Department, Fairfax County detectives successfully apprehended Dolan on December 7th when he returned to the D.C. area. He now faces multiple charges, including three counts of solicitation of a minor and one count of child pornography production. Currently, Dolan is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities suspect that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward, urging anyone with information about unreported incidents involving Dolan to contact them. The police take this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of the community, particularly young individuals who may be targeted such individuals.

This incident highlights the need for vigilance and open communication between parents and their children regarding online interactions. It serves as a reminder that online platforms can expose children to potential danger, and it is crucial for parents to educate their children about internet safety.

The Fairfax County Police Department remains dedicated to investigating such cases thoroughly and bringing justice to offenders. They encourage any individuals who believe they may have been targeted Dolan or have information related to this case to reach out to the authorities so that further action can be taken.