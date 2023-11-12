Innovative and Playful Keyboard Keycaps Add a Unique Twist to Typing

Gadget accessory maker Dbrand has introduced a set of eye-catching mechanical keyboard keycaps that are sure to captivate keyboard enthusiasts. These keycaps, released to coincide with Dbrand’s 12th anniversary, bring a touch of novelty and playfulness to the world of typing.

One of the keycaps features an aluminum pyramid design as a replacement for the Escape key, intended to add an element of surprise for users. When pressed, the pyramid is ingeniously crafted to provide a unique tactile experience—though fear not, it won’t actually harm you. Dbrand’s tongue-in-cheek announcement humorously states that “there is no escape” from the stylish pyramid keycap.

The second keycap, designed for the Enter key, openly communicates a cheeky message to anyone gazing at it. It proudly displays the phrase “F off,” embracing a lighthearted irreverence that is sure to spark conversation among fellow typists. The company has made both keycaps available in three options: black, silver, and a vibrant neochrome.

The pyramid keycap is priced at $60, which aligns closely with the cost of Dbrand’s popular PS5 Darkplates. Meanwhile, the Enter keycap, with its cheeky message, is available as a limited drop for $40. Customers can purchase these unique keycaps through NovelKeys, an online retailer known for its wide selection of mechanical keyboard accessories.

Shipping for the keycaps will be done in two waves, with the first set of orders being shipped immediately. The second wave of shipments is scheduled for the last week of November, ensuring that customers can enjoy their new playful keycaps just in time for the holiday season.

Integrating creativity and innovation into the world of keyboard accessories, Dbrand’s new keycaps offer an exciting way for users to express their personality while enhancing their typing experience. Whether you enjoy the captivating design of the pyramid or embrace a touch of rebelliousness with the “F off” keycap, these accessories are sure to make a statement on any keyboard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can these keycaps be used on any mechanical keyboard?

Yes, these keycaps are compatible with most mechanical keyboards that use a standard keycap layout. However, it is advised to check the compatibility of your specific keyboard model before purchasing.

2. Are the keycaps easy to install?

Installing the keycaps is a straightforward task that can be done simply removing the existing keycaps from your keyboard and replacing them with the new Dbrand keycaps. It requires no additional tools or technical expertise.

3. Will the pyramid keycap actually harm me?

No, the pyramid keycap is designed to provide a unique tactile experience, but it is not intended to cause harm. It has been carefully crafted to ensure user safety while adding an element of surprise to the typing experience.

4. When can I expect to receive my order?

The first wave of shipments will be sent out immediately after purchase. The second wave of shipments is scheduled for the last week of November. Customers can expect to receive their orders within the estimated delivery timeframes provided the retailer.

5. Can I choose a different color for each keycap?

Yes, Dbrand offers three color options for both keycaps: black, silver, and neochrome. Customers have the flexibility to mix and match the colors according to their personal preferences, allowing for a customized and visually striking keyboard setup.