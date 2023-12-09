Meadowlark Restaurant Owner Elizabeth Wiley Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Elizabeth Wiley, the retired owner of Meadowlark Restaurant and Wheat Penny Oven and Bar in Dayton, was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the recent Ohio Restaurant & Hospitality Alliance (ORA) awards celebration. The award recognizes Wiley’s exceptional lifetime service to the restaurant industry and her community.

Wiley’s partners, chefs Dave Rawson and Liz Valenti, who she sold the restaurants to last year, presented her with the award. In a heartfelt video, Wiley expressed her gratitude for the restaurant industry, describing it as a unique professional community that not only involves working with food and beverages but also the development of young people. She emphasized the importance of dedicating one’s career to nurturing and mentoring others.

Valenti, a close friend of Wiley’s, described her as a passionate and supportive individual who always has your back. She praised Wiley’s legacy and the impact she has had on the restaurant scene in the region. Valenti credited Wiley for her instrumental role in the success of Wheat Penny and expressed her gratitude for their enduring friendship.

The ORA awards celebration honored various individuals and establishments in the industry, recognizing their hard work, commitment, and contributions to the community. The event showcased culinary talent from across the state and highlighted innovations in technology, charitable endeavors, transformative products, and dedication to education.

In addition to Wiley’s Lifetime Achievement Award, several other awards were presented, including Best Restaurant North, Best Restaurant Central, and Best Restaurant South. The event also featured the induction of three industry titans into the Ohio Restaurant & Hospitality Alliance Hall of Fame. Dan Young, the CEO of Young’s Jersey Dairy, Rick Malir, the founder of City Barbeque, and Rodney Wasserstrom, the CEO of The Wasserstrom Company, were recognized for their lasting impact on Ohio’s food scene and their extensive service to the hospitality community.

Overall, the ORA awards celebration celebrated the resilience and dedication of individuals in the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry, highlighting their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and memorable dining experiences.