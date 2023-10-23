Woman Takes Revenge on Scammer

A woman, identified only as OP, recently shared her story on Reddit about how she took revenge on a man who had tried to scam her. OP met the man on a dating app and they hit it off. However, as their relationship progressed, he asked her to be his sugar mommy. OP initially thought it was a joke, but when he insisted it wasn’t, she became upset and confronted him.

Feeling insulted and hurt, OP decided to take matters into her own hands. She shared the screenshots of their conversation with her friends, who then decided to investigate the man further. They discovered that OP was not his only target; he had tried the same scam on other women as well. It turned out that he was actually a married father.

Not stopping there, OP and her friends conducted a thorough online search and found multiple social media accounts belonging to the man using different names and photos. They even discovered that he was working illegally in the country on a tourist visa. OP contacted a friend in law enforcement who specializes in immigration issues, and together they reported all the evidence they had gathered.

Two days later, law enforcement officers visited the man’s home. They found evidence linking him to an employer who was also involved in illegal activities. The man received a caution, a no contact order, and a flag on his immigration file. He is now likely to face a multi-year ban on reentry into the country.

The man’s roommates and employer are also facing consequences. The employer is likely to receive fines or even jail time for employing him illegally. Although the man won’t be deported due to the cost and time involved, any further harassment him could lead to deportation.

OP’s story of revenge has received a lot of attention on Reddit, with many praising her for taking a stand against a scammer. Some have even written songs about her. However, there are also those who believe she may have gone too far. Regardless, OP has shown the world that she won’t be taken advantage of.