New Concerns Arise over Normalization of Anti-Sikh Remarks on Social Media

Despite the recent expulsion of Rajasthan BJP leader Sandeep Dayma for his controversial remarks about uprooting gurdwaras and masjids, concerns continue to mount over the normalization of anti-Sikh remarks and hate propaganda on social media. This alarming trend has been observed over the past few years, with Sikh leaders and bodies, including SAD president Sukhbir Badal, highlighting the issue of vilification and hate messages against Sikhs during periods of tension between India and Canada.

While Dayma managed to escape immediate action, his apology was rejected the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) due to their refusal to distinguish between religious places targeted. Notably, the SGPC stood firmly against hateful remarks about both Sikh and Muslim places of worship, garnering widespread support and over a million views on social media.

This is not an isolated incident. Vilification, hate messages, and threats against Sikhs have repeatedly surfaced on social media, particularly during the farm movement and beyond. Perpetrators have employed both fake and genuine social media accounts to spread their hateful messages. The SGPC has been actively raising the issue with authorities, submitting complaints against Twitter handles and other social media accounts engaged in anti-Sikh propaganda, but has yet to witness any meaningful action.

To combat this worrying trend, activists launched a social media campaign called “Tracking Hate Against Sikhs.” Through their Twitter handle, they have been reporting instances of hate speech and urging Punjab Police and other relevant authorities to take action. However, their efforts have been met with disappointment, as they recently shared screenshots of a communication from Punjab Police ordering them to delete their tweets, rather than taking action against the individuals responsible for threatening Sikhs.

These developments highlight the urgent need for stricter regulations and enforcement against hate propaganda on social media platforms. It is paramount for authorities to prioritize the protection of religious minorities and ensure that those promoting hatred and violence are held accountable.

