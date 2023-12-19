Speculations Surrounding Dawood Ibrahim’s Alleged Poisoning and Internet Blackout in Pakistan

A wave of speculation has swept across Pakistan after reports emerged suggesting that infamous underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim may have been poisoned. The news has sent shockwaves through the country, causing a complete internet shutdown that has raised suspicions of a cover-up to suppress information regarding Dawood’s critical condition.

The online sphere is abuzz with discussions and theories about the alleged poisoning of Dawood Ibrahim, a fugitive underworld figure. The severity of his condition has prompted concerns and sparked widespread speculation on social media platforms.

One prominent Pakistani journalist, Arzoo Kazmi, has released a video statement suggesting an intentional effort to conceal a “major incident” disrupting popular social media platforms such as Twitter, Google, and YouTube. Kazmi’s claims add an extra layer of mystery to the unfolding situation surrounding Dawood’s critical condition.

Government insiders, however, point to a different motive behind the internet blackout. Some speculate that it may be connected to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s virtual rally, aiming to prevent potential unrest. The political events unfolding in the country seem to be closely tied to this drastic step.

The nationwide internet blackout has caused significant distress among the people of Pakistan, further exacerbated reduced internet speeds leading up to Imran Khan’s rally. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has remained silent on the matter, causing social media users to voice concerns about potential violations of civil rights and disruptions to businesses.

On Monday, reports emerged suggesting that Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, had succumbed to poisoning in a Karachi hospital on Sunday. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding his death. Dawood, a wanted terrorist in India, is said to have been living in Pakistan for several years, a claim repeatedly denied Islamabad.

Dawood Ibrahim’s criminal empire, known as ‘D Company,’ has been involved in various illegal activities, including drug trafficking, money laundering, extortion, and arms smuggling. Designated a “global terrorist” both India and the United Nations, he carries a hefty bounty of USD 25 million. The syndicate, ‘D Company,’ also played a central role in the 1993 Mumbai bombings, which resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.

Born in the slums of Dongri, central Mumbai in 1955, Dawood’s early involvement in criminal activities paved the way for his ascent in the underworld. After a violent clash within the criminal underworld in 1984, he was forced to flee to Dubai. The year 1993 marked a turning point in his life, as he became a fugitive following the Mumbai bomb blasts. Dawood sought asylum in Karachi, under the protection of the Pakistani government.

Dawood Ibrahim’s rise from Mumbai’s slums to becoming a prominent figure in organized crime has captured the public’s imagination. Several films, such as “Shootout at Lokhandwala” and “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai,” have depicted his criminal exploits, shedding light on a dark chapter in India’s history.

As rumors continue to circulate regarding Dawood’s alleged poisoning and the nation grapples with the internet blackout, the unfolding events present a web of complexity, encompassing political, criminal, and social dimensions. The public is left in suspense and speculation, waiting for official confirmation and concrete answers.