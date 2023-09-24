Dawn French Embraces Imperfections and Rejects Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Dawn French, the beloved British comedian, has spoken out against the unrealistic beauty standards that prevail on social media in a recent interview with 60 Minutes. French expresses her disbelief at the fact that women, including herself, have come so far only to hand their daughters a life where they feel pressured to present a perfect version of themselves through filtered selfies.

French declares that she is proud to be a part of the “anti-perfection league” and highlights the importance of authenticity in her life. She finds joy in the simple things and does not require extravagant experiences to be happy. French attributes this positive outlook to her ability to overcome personal tragedy in her early adult life.

At the age of 18, French lost her father to suicide. Despite the trauma, she acknowledges the love he showed her and the self-worth he instilled in her. French believes that he provided her with the necessary armor to face the world and taught her to value herself. She reflects on how his struggle with mental illness has given her a greater understanding of the complexity of depression.

Thankfully, French states that she has not experienced the same level of emotional turmoil as her father. She feels grateful for her own mental health and believes that she has too much to live for to sink into such depths of despair.

Currently, French lives a content life in a charming village in the English countryside with her second husband, therapist Mark Bignell. She believes that she has a love for life and is loved many in return, which she considers to be more than enough.

In the coming month, French will be bringing her one-woman show, “Dawn French is a Twat,” to Australia.

