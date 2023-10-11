CBS News Detroit and State Champs Sports Network Streaming Live High School Football

CBS News Detroit and State Champs Sports Network are partnering to bring viewers live streaming coverage of high school football games. The upcoming match between Davison and Grand Blanc will be streamed on Friday, Oct. 13. Pregame coverage will start at 6:50 p.m., followed kickoff at 7 p.m.

To watch the Davison-Grand Blanc game, viewers can tune in to CBS News Detroit, the CBS News app, Pluto TV, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV. Last week, CBS News Detroit streamed the Woodhaven-Gibraltar Carlson football game, which ended with Gibraltar Carlson emerging victorious with a 31-8 win over Woodhaven.

High school football games are a popular sporting event that brings together communities and showcases the skills of young athletes. By streaming these games, CBS News Detroit and State Champs Sports Network are providing an opportunity for fans to stay connected to their favorite teams and support local talent.

For more information on upcoming games and how to access the live streams, interested viewers can visit the CBS News website.

Source: CBS News Detroit, State Champs Sports Network