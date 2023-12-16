Boxing Feud Intensifies as Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney Clash

In the boxing world, tensions are escalating between Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney. Following Haney’s recent victory over Regis Prograis to secure the WBC lightweight title, Davis expressed his discontent. Haney had rehydrated to 165lbs on the day of the fight, despite it being a 140lbs title bout. This refusal to consider catchweight and rehydration clauses for a potential fight with Davis has led to several complications.

To further complicate matters, Davis leaked a direct message from promoter Eddie Hearn on social media. The message, which simply said, “Let’s talk!”, was met with a curt response from Davis: “No.” However, the American boxer didn’t stop there. He took to Instagram Live to call out Haney and his father, Bill Haney, challenging them to make the fight happen.

Davis stated, “If they wanna make the fight happen, tell them they know who to call. They’re broke. I’m supposed to get on the phone with Al [Haymon] tonight to talk to him about what these n***** are talking about.” It is clear that Davis feels strongly about this potential matchup and wants to ensure that the right people are involved in the negotiations.

Not one to stay silent, Bill Haney also took to Instagram Live to present his side of the story. He claimed that Davis had turned down a guaranteed $20 million to fight his son. Haney addressed Davis directly, saying, “I’m talking to you, the ex-face of boxing. This is the Devin Haney era. Bro, you turned down $20 million guaranteed. $20 million, bro. Are you serious, bro?”

With both sides now publicly airing their grievances, it remains to be seen how this feud will be resolved. Boxing fans are eagerly awaiting a potential matchup between Davis and Haney, as it would be a highly anticipated all-American fight. The ball is now in their court to reach an agreement and settle their differences inside the ring.