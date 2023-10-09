Davina McCall Jokes About Big Brother Support Group with Rylan Clark

Davina McCall has humorously revealed that she and Rylan Clark have formed a support group following the reboot of Big Brother. The iconic reality show made its return to screens on Sunday night, with AJ Odudu and Will Best introducing the new contestants to the famous house. While Davina hosted the show from 2000 to 2010, she confessed during the launch that she was experiencing FOMO (fear of missing out). On the same night, Davina tweeted about her feelings, prompting a fan to suggest she and Rylan start a WhatsApp support group. Davina responded, stating that they already had one, accompanied laughing emojis.

The comment from Davina comes after Rylan expressed his disappointment at not being invited back as host for the revival of Big Brother. Having won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and fronted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side until 2018, Rylan had hoped to continue his involvement with the show. In an earlier appearance on Loose Women, he had expressed his passion for the reality series and his belief in its quality. However, Rylan discovered, much to his surprise, that he was not going to be part of the new lineup. Despite this setback, Rylan took to social media to wish the cast and crew well, showing his support for the show’s return.

