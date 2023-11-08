New Strategies for Streaming DC Content: Exploring Licensing Opportunities Beyond Max

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is taking an unconventional approach when it comes to the streaming of DC movies. In a recent earnings call, he revealed that select DC movies will have a limited streaming window on rival platforms like Netflix, ahead of their theatrical releases. Zaslav believes that this licensing deal not only adds value to these individual films but also enhances the overall quality of the DC library.

While some may question the decision to license content outside of their own streaming service, Zaslav explained that the economics must be significant for such a deal to take place. He emphasized that Warner Bros. Discovery always retains access to their entire movie collection and finds that this strategy often drives viewers back to their own platform. By offering a taste of the DC universe on other streaming services, they are able to captivate audiences who then seek out the complete catalogue of movies, which can only be found on their platform.

Beginning December 1st, several DC movies including “Man of Steel,” “Wonder Woman,” and “Justice League” will be available on Netflix for a limited time, alongside their streaming home on Max. However, certain films like “The Batman” and “Joker” will remain exclusive to Max. While this move may seem counterintuitive, it is expected to generate increased interest in the wider DC library, as viewers explore the interconnected narrative threads within the universe.

This licensing strategy is not without careful consideration and evaluation. Warner Bros. Discovery is actively seeking more opportunities to license their content, but they approach each decision with a focus on maximizing value. Finding the right balance between licensing and exclusivity is an ongoing debate within the company.

In an ever-evolving streaming landscape, it is becoming more common for major studios to explore unconventional licensing agreements. This trend has been evident with the success of shows like “Suits” on Netflix and the recent partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max and AMC. By broadening the availability of DC movies through strategic licensing, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to not only cater to their existing audience but also attract new viewers who may be enticed the seamless integration of DC content into their preferred streaming platforms.

