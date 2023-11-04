New Era Begins at Writers Guild as David Young Steps Down

After years of service as the Executive Director of the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW), David Young has announced his departure from the organization. Young, known for his tough negotiation tactics and instrumental role in various labor campaigns, will be leaving when his contract expires. The WGAW Board of Directors has appointed Ellen Stutzman, a veteran of the union with 18 years of experience, to assume the position.

During his time as Executive Director, Young played a pivotal role in shaping the WGAW into a formidable organization. He led the 148-day strike in 2020 and was instrumental in securing favorable outcomes in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers. Young’s strategic acumen and organizing experience were credited with building the Guild into the fighting force that it is today.

Stutzman, who served as the WGAW’s Chief Negotiator during the recent strike and contract negotiations, has also played a significant role in the union’s history. She has been involved in multiple MBA negotiations and has held various leadership positions within the Guild since joining in 2006. Stutzman’s calm demeanor, strategic sense, and dedication to the interests of writers have earned her the admiration and trust of her colleagues.

The transition in leadership marks a new era for the WGAW. As the organization faces ongoing challenges in the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, the appointment of Stutzman as Executive Director brings a fresh perspective and a steady hand. Under her guidance, the Guild is expected to continue advocating for the rights and interests of writers, ensuring fair compensation and working conditions.

The pioneering work of Young and the continued dedication of Stutzman and the entire WGAW team have shaped the landscape for writers in Hollywood. Their efforts have transformed the financial lives of writers and have renewed a sense of solidarity within the Guild. As the WGAW moves forward, writers can be confident that their voices will be heard, and their interests fiercely protected.

