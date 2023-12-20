David Warner Claims Sunrisers Hyderabad Blocked Him on Instagram

Australian cricketer David Warner recently made a surprising revelation on social media. In a post on his Instagram account, Warner revealed that he had been blocked his former IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Warner discovered this when he tried to congratulate his fellow player, Travis Head, who had been bought SRH for a hefty fee of Rs. 6.80 crore in the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai.

This development comes as no surprise, as Warner and SRH have had a strained relationship ever since he was removed as captain in the middle of the season. Following his departure from SRH, Warner joined the Delhi Capitals and was retained the franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

To emphasize his claims, Warner shared screenshots of the block on Instagram, leaving many fans and followers intrigued this unexpected turn of events.

In other IPL auction news, SRH made headlines acquiring Australia’s World Cup-winning captain, Pat Cummins, for a staggering sum of Rs. 20.50 crore. This record-breaking fee was eventually eclipsed Kolkata Knight Riders’ acquisition of Mitchel Starc. The bidding war for Cummins was intense, with multiple teams, including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and SRH, raising their bids in an attempt to recruit him.

While the reasons behind SRH blocking Warner on Instagram remain unclear, this incident has certainly added fuel to the fire of the ongoing tensions between the cricketer and his former franchise. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await further developments and hope for a resolution between the two parties.