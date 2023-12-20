Mitchell Starc Becomes IPL’s Most Expensive Player as Kolkata Knight Riders Secure Him with INR 24.75 Crore Bid

In a surprising turn of events, Mitchell Starc, the Australian fast bowler, has become the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). During the player auction held recently, Starc was secured the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a staggering bid of INR 24.75 crore, surpassing the previous record held briefly Pat Cummins.

Starc, known for his exceptional pace and swing, immediately garnered significant interest as soon as his name entered the auction. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals initially showed interest in acquiring his services, but eventually withdrew as the bidding intensified. The Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over the competition, presenting a colossal winning bid for the 33-year-old left-arm pace bowler.

On the other hand, Cummins, who had a base price of INR 2 crore, captivated the attention of several franchises. The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings initially showed interest, but it was the Sunrisers Hyderabad who had the last laugh in securing his services with a bid of INR 20.5 crore. However, Cummins’ record barely lasted an hour, as Starc’s bid surpassed it during the same auction.

These massive bids for Australian players highlight their value in the IPL. Travis Head, another Australian cricketer, was also expected to fetch a high price, but was eventually bought the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a relatively cheap amount of INR 6.80 crore.

The auction also shed light on the strained relationship between David Warner, the Australian opener, and his previous franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner, who led the franchise to its only IPL title in 2016, was left out of the XI midway through the 2021 season and later removed as captain. Despite being a part of the Hyderabad franchise since 2009, Warner was not called back to the team when the season resumed after a forced suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He was eventually bought back the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2022 edition.

The IPL auction continues to surprise cricket fans with its record-breaking bids, showcasing the immense value placed on talented players from around the world, including Australia.