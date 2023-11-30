New Representation for David Wachtenheim and Robert Marianetti

A pair of talented writer-directors, David Wachtenheim and Robert Marianetti, have recently signed with Independent Artist Group for representation. Known for their expertise in animation, the duo has worked on various projects, including the Adam Sandler-led Netflix animated feature “Leo”, which made a big splash in its debut week.

“Leo” is a musical comedy that follows the story of an elderly lizard named Leo and his turtle friend as they plan an escape from their long-time home in a Florida school classroom terrarium. With an impressive voice cast, including Bill Burr and Cecily Strong, the film quickly became the biggest-ever debut for a Netflix animated feature, garnering 34.6 million views in its first week.

Wachtenheim and Marianetti first collaborated with Sandler and his Happy Madison banner when they were hired as Heads of Story for “Hotel Transylvania 2”. The duo’s animation company, W/M Animation, is based in New York and is known for its creative storytelling. They have previously worked on projects such as “Saturday TV Funhouse” for Saturday Night Live and the cult classic TV show “Comedy Central TV Funhouse”.

While they are primarily recognized for their comedy work, Wachtenheim and Marianetti have also received critical acclaim for their direction of “My Depression (The Up and Down and Up of it)”, an animated musical for HBO. The duo worked closely with Broadway writer-composer Elizabeth Swados, who provided the script for the project.

With their recent signing with Independent Artist Group, Wachtenheim and Marianetti are poised to continue their creative journey and bring their unique storytelling abilities to new projects in the future.

