New Article: David Schwimmer Pays Tribute to Fellow “Friends” Cast Member Matthew Perry

In a heartfelt Instagram post, David Schwimmer pays tribute to his late co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28 at the age of 54. The post features a still photo from the show “Friends”, showing Schwimmer and Perry dressed in “Miami Vice”-inspired outfits. While mourning the loss of his friend, Schwimmer expresses his gratitude for the ten incredible years of laughter and creativity that Perry brought to the show.

Schwimmer acknowledges Perry’s impeccable comic timing and delivery, describing how he had the ability to transform a straight line of dialogue into something entirely original and unexpectedly funny. He also mentions Perry’s generous heart, which he shared with the rest of the cast and helped create a familial bond among the six strangers on set.

The photo chosen for the tribute is from the Season 5 episode titled “The One with All the Thanksgivings”, and Schwimmer reveals that it is one of his favorite moments with Perry. He confesses that looking at the photo now brings him both smiles and grief.

The other “Friends” cast members, including Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, have also shared their own emotional tributes to Matthew Perry. In addition, the entire cast released a statement several days after Perry’s death, expressing their devastation and emphasizing that they were more than just cast mates, but a family.

Matthew Perry’s death has left a void in the entertainment industry. As investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding his passing, his legacy lives on through the Matthew Perry Foundation. The foundation, established in his name shortly after his death, aims to provide support and assistance to those struggling with addiction.

As we await the coroner’s report and toxicology exam, we remember Matthew Perry for his talent, his battles, and his enduring commitment to helping others. His impact on “Friends” and the world of television will always be remembered.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who is David Schwimmer?



A: David Schwimmer is an actor best known for his role as Ross Geller on the hit sitcom “Friends.”

Q: Who is Matthew Perry?



A: Matthew Perry was an actor known for his role as Chandler Bing on the show “Friends.”

Q: What is the Matthew Perry Foundation?



A: The Matthew Perry Foundation is a charitable organization established in honor of Matthew Perry that aims to support those struggling with addiction.

Q: What was the cause of Matthew Perry’s death?



A: Matthew Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. The exact cause of his death is still under investigation.

Q: How long did Matthew Perry appear on “Friends”?



A: Matthew Perry starred on the show “Friends” for the entire 10-season run, appearing in all 234 episodes.

Q: What did the rest of the “Friends” cast say about Matthew Perry’s death?



A: The other cast members of “Friends” – Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc – have also shared their own emotional tributes to Matthew Perry. They released a collective statement expressing their grief and emphasizing their strong bond as a family.