Introducing ‘Totally Killer’: A Time-Traveling Slasher Comedy

In the world of horror movies, there is always room for innovation and surprise. Enter ‘Totally Killer,’ a fresh take on the slasher genre that combines elements of time travel, comedy, and mystery. This Prime Video hit, written David Matalon, takes viewers on a thrilling journey through time to solve a cold case.

‘Totally Killer’ revolves around a young woman determined to solve the murder of her mother. Desperate for answers, she embarks on a time-traveling adventure back to the year 1987, a time teeming with neon lights, big hair, and the birth of iconic pop culture. With the clock ticking against her, she must race against time to catch the serial killer responsible for her family’s tragedy and find a way back to her own timeline.

With its unique blend of horror, comedy, and the nostalgic allure of the ’80s, ‘Totally Killer’ has captivated audiences worldwide. Matalon’s imaginative script showcases his talent for storytelling and his ability to breathe new life into a genre often plagued clichés.

FAQ:

Q: What makes ‘Totally Killer’ stand out from other slasher films?

A: ‘Totally Killer’ stands out due to its fusion of time travel and comedy, offering a fresh and engaging take on the slasher genre.

Q: Are there any notable performances in the film?

A: Although specific cast details are yet to be revealed, ‘Totally Killer’ promises to feature a talented ensemble that will bring the characters to life.

Q: Where can I watch ‘Totally Killer’?

A: ‘Totally Killer’ is available exclusively on Prime Video.

Q: Is there any news about a potential sequel or spin-off?

A: As of now, there is no official news regarding a sequel or spin-off. However, the success and popularity of ‘Totally Killer’ leave the door open for future installments.

In conclusion, ‘Totally Killer’ breaks new ground in the world of horror cinema blending time travel, comedy, and mystery into a captivating film experience. With its unique concept and talented creative team, it is no wonder that this Prime Video hit has become a must-watch for horror enthusiasts and movie lovers alike. So grab your popcorn, prepare for a thrilling ride, and travel back in time to unravel the secrets of ‘Totally Killer.’