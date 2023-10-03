Remembering the Life of David Lee Nykanen

David Lee Nykanen, a lifelong resident of Superior, Wisconsin, passed away on September 26, 2023, at the age of 55. He was surrounded his loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota. Born on September 23, 1968, to Thomas and Mary Nykanen, David grew up in Superior and graduated from Superior Senior High School.

David was known for his kind and gentle nature, always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a strong work ethic and took pride in his meticulousness, especially when it came to tasks like mowing lawns and shoveling snow. He lovingly helped his mother in the garden every year and often donated his time to assist others with snow removal and lawn care.

One of David’s passions was supporting his favorite sports teams. An avid Green Bay Packers fan, you could always tell how the game was going his outfit. He particularly enjoyed attending UMD Women’s Hockey games at Amsoil Arena with his twin brother, Daniel. In addition, he loved visiting the Superior Speedway and keeping up with community happenings on his scanner.

David cherished his daily walks to Kwik Trip for his beloved Hazelnut coffee. He enjoyed participating in activities with Special Olympics of Wisconsin and had a knack for bowling, puzzles, and latch hook rugs. He had a fondness for classic television shows like “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “The Six Million Dollar Man.”

Above all, David was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He adored his family and treasured the annual trips he took to visit his brother in Alaska. He found joy in working alongside his father and appreciated the togetherness of their shared experiences.

David will be deeply missed all who knew and loved him. He is survived his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.

