David Harbour Teases the Epic Finale of Stranger Things

As production gears up to resume for Season 5 of Stranger Things, actor David Harbour has once again dropped tantalizing hints about the upcoming final season. During his appearance at Motor City Comic Con, Harbour surprised fans revealing that Season 5 will mark the end of the beloved Netflix sci-fi series, much to the audience’s astonishment.

Harbour, known for his role as Jim Hopper, not only confirmed the finality of the upcoming season but also offered a glimpse into what viewers can expect. He teased, “The beauty of it is there’s a real ending — things will end in a very real way.” This revelation has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, who eagerly anticipate the conclusion of Stranger Things.

The actor even hinted that the storyline initiated with the Upside Down will come full circle in Season 5. Harbour mused about the possibility of a play in London utilizing the series’ plot, emphasizing that the narrative is “one complete story and it’s going to end at the final episode of Season 5.” This revelation suggests that fans can look forward to a satisfying and conclusive resolution to the enthralling narrative that has captured audiences’ hearts for years.

In addition to his teaser at Motor City Comic Con, Harbour previously shared some insights about the final season on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. He described the ending as “moving” and praised the exceptional quality of the scripts crafted the renowned Duffer Brothers. Having read the scripts, he expressed admiration for the ambitious nature of the production, promising that the forthcoming season would feature spectacle and set pieces beyond anything seen in previous installments.

As filming for Season 5 is set to commence soon, fans are eagerly anticipating the epic and emotional finale that awaits them. With Harbour’s teases amplifying the excitement surrounding Stranger Things, audiences can prepare themselves for an unforgettable conclusion to a remarkable series.

