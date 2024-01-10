David Foster’s Commitment to Fatherhood Defended Daughter

A recent Instagram post showcasing David Foster’s 2-year-old son Rennie playing the drums has sparked a defense of the musician’s commitment to his children. In response to a critical comment alleging abandonment, Amy Foster, David Foster’s daughter, took to social media to clarify that there has been “absolutely no abandonment” on her father’s part.

Amy, the Grammy winner’s second-eldest daughter, expressed her support for her father and refuted the claims made the Instagram user. She emphasized that she had just spoken to her father and that they have a loving relationship. Amy condemned the negativity directed towards her father and expressed disappointment that it overshadowed the adorable video of her young brother’s talent.

The critical commenter referenced a documentary where two daughters claimed abandonment, but Amy responded asserting that her family is great and that they love and support their father. She dismissed the commenter’s allegations, suggesting that they were irrelevant to the video in question.

David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee welcomed their son Rennie in February 2021. With six children from different relationships, Foster has embraced fatherhood across various stages of his life. In an interview, he described the experience of raising Rennie in his 70s as different but equally valuable. Foster acknowledged that his age has made him cherish the time spent with his son even more, and he hopes to impart wisdom from his 72 years on the planet.

The defense of David Foster’s commitment to his children serves as a reminder that public figures often face scrutiny and criticism. However, through the support of family and loved ones, they can rise above negativity and continue to foster strong relationships with their children.