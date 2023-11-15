The Future of Streaming: David Fincher’s Take

Renowned director David Fincher is all praises for streaming giant Netflix, claiming that the platform provides him with more creative freedom than major Hollywood studios. In an interview with Le Monde, Fincher highlighted the support he received from Netflix, stating, “Netflix has never quibbled with this type of choice… They adopted an industry standard that made sense to filmmakers.”

Having collaborated with Netflix on projects like Mindhunter and Mank, Fincher’s works showcase the combination of creative liberty and adequate resources required to bring his vision to life. However, when considering Netflix’s overall output, it becomes apparent that not all projects receive the same treatment or meet the same level of quality. The streaming platform has infamously canceled numerous shows and movies, leaving some lost in the algorithm or overlooked due to insufficient marketing campaigns.

Furthermore, while Netflix invests significant sums of money in productions like Red Notice and The Gray Man, these extravagant budgets do not always translate into exceptional content. Fincher’s concern about the longevity of his Netflix films holds weight as well, with many titles fading into the sea of ‘content’ after the initial buzz.

Despite these concerns, Fincher remains confident in the future dominance of streaming platforms while acknowledging the need for cinemas to evolve. He believes that restricting home distribution systems will not save cinema as a cultural institution. Instead, theaters must become cutting-edge destinations that offer a superior experience to viewers.

As the landscape of entertainment continues to evolve, the words of experienced filmmakers like Fincher remind us that while streaming platforms offer opportunities for creativity and convenience, they also present challenges in maintaining lasting cultural impact.

