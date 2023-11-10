David Fincher: Redefining Filmmaking in the Streaming Era

David Fincher’s latest film, “The Killer,” has just been released on Netflix, barely two weeks after its limited theatrical run. While this may not come as a surprise considering Netflix’s preference for minimal theatrical releases, it does raise an interesting discussion about the streaming giant’s impact on the film industry.

In a recent interview with Le Monde, Fincher expressed his unwavering support for Netflix, boldly claiming that it is the best place in Hollywood to make movies right now. Unlike traditional studios that often question the expense of certain filmmaking choices, Fincher praised Netflix for embracing industry standards and providing unparalleled “quality control.”

As a seasoned filmmaker, Fincher’s partnership with Netflix has allowed him to explore projects that may have otherwise been abandoned due to budget constraints. Over the years, he has tackled various ambitious ventures that never saw the light of day under the traditional studio system. However, with the freedom afforded Netflix, he has been able to bring his vision to life through acclaimed shows like “House of Cards” and “Mindhunter” and films like “Mank” and “The Killer.”

While some may argue that Netflix is undermining the theatrical experience, Fincher believes that it is time to move past nostalgia and focus on the question of optimal representation. He envisions a future where cinema becomes a cutting-edge, immersive experience, shedding its outdated image of “damp, smelly, and greasy” theaters.

Interestingly, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux believes that Fincher has already left cinema behind, joining the ranks of filmmakers who now work primarily with streamers. However, Fincher’s status as an auteur ensures that his films, such as “Mank” and “The Killer,” will continue to attract audiences who appreciate his unique storytelling.

As “The Killer” debuts on Netflix, we are left with the question of whether the film will get lost in the platform’s ever-expanding library. Given Fincher’s reputation and the dedicated following he has garnered, it is unlikely that his work will go unnoticed. Whether Netflix truly represents the future of cinema remains a point of debate, but there is no denying the impact it has had on reshaping the way movies are made and distributed.

