David de Gea Sends Encouraging Message to Injured Lisandro Martinez Ahead of Champions League Clash

David de Gea, former goalkeeper for Manchester United, has shown his support for Lisandro Martinez, who is currently injured, ahead of United’s upcoming Champions League match against Galatasaray. Martinez aggravated a foot injury during a previous match and is expected to be sidelined for some time.

De Gea took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with Martinez and added the caption, “Stay strong warrior.” This gesture comes months after De Gea’s departure from Manchester United, where he had spent 12 years. Despite leaving the club, De Gea still has a connection to his former teammates and is keeping a close eye on the team’s performance this season.

Manchester United, under the management of Erik ten Hag, are facing a defensive crisis, with several key defenders, including Sergio Reguilon, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Martinez, ruled out due to injuries. The team will need to rely on their remaining players to step up and deliver a strong performance in the crucial Champions League fixture against Galatasaray at Old Trafford.

As a free agent himself, De Gea has yet to find a new club after leaving Manchester United. Last season, he played in every league game and won the Premier League Golden Glove award. There were rumors of a potential move to Saudi Arabia, but the real reason for his current status remains undisclosed.

Sources: