Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea posts cryptic social media message

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has recently posted a cryptic social media post, hinting at uncertainty surrounding his future. After leaving United this summer, De Gea is yet to secure a move to a new club.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper shared a picture of himself in Manchester following his exit from Old Trafford. De Gea had spent 12 years at Manchester United since joining the club in 2011.

Cameroon international Andre Onana has already sealed a move to United, but the former Ajax player has struggled since his arrival in the Premier League. He has only managed three clean sheets in his first 11 appearances for the club.

According to the Daily Mail, De Gea returned to the UK on Monday to sort through items he had left behind in his former home in Hale before his departure. Despite not having found his next destination yet, the report suggests that De Gea is relaxed about his future.

In the coming days, De Gea is expected to remain in the UK before reuniting with his pop star wife Edurne Garcia and their young daughter in Madrid.

Sources:

– The Daily Mail