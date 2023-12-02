David Benavidez Keen to Face Canelo Alvarez, Explores Other Options

After his stunning knockout victory over Demetrius Andrade last weekend, David Benavidez has solidified his position as the mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez’s light heavyweight world title. However, negotiations for the highly anticipated fight have yet to commence, leaving Benavidez frustrated. He is now raising the stakes, pushing for the fight to happen May 2024.

In his latest passionate plea, Benavidez criticized Canelo for not giving deserving contenders the opportunities they deserve. He questioned why Canelo continues to hold multiple belts hostage instead of facing the number one contenders. Benavidez argued that Canelo should solely participate in celebrity boxing matches if he avoids fights against those who pose real threats.

To further drive his point, Benavidez cited the example of Canelo’s immediate fight with Avni Yildirim, a WBC-mandated challenger. Benavidez pointed out that Canelo quickly accepted the fight against Yildirim, suggesting that Canelo has biases when selecting his opponents.

While Benavidez remains optimistic about the fight happening, he acknowledges that it may not come to fruition. In that case, he is determined to showcase his skills against other top contenders in the light heavyweight division. Benavidez expressed his interest in fighting Jermall Charlo if a showdown with Canelo falls through. Additionally, he mentioned the possibility of moving up to challenge Dmitry Bivol, the highly regarded WBA champion in the 175-pound weight class.

With a decade of boxing experience under his belt, Benavidez believes it’s time to explore new challenges and face champions from different divisions. He is confident in his ability to knock out Canelo if given the opportunity. However, if the fight doesn’t materialize, Benavidez is ready to pursue other thrilling matchups in pursuit of becoming a multi-division champion.

FAQ:

Q: Who is the mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez’s light heavyweight title?

A: David Benavidez is the mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez’s light heavyweight world title.

Q: Who did David Benavidez defeat in his last fight?

A: David Benavidez scored a knockout victory over Demetrius Andrade in his last fight.

Q: What other options is David Benavidez exploring if the fight with Canelo doesn’t happen?

A: If the fight with Canelo doesn’t happen, David Benavidez is interested in fighting Jermall Charlo and potentially moving up to challenge Dmitry Bivol in the light heavyweight division.