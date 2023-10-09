David Beckham Documentary Fails to Impress

The release of a new Netflix documentary about British sports icon David Beckham has stirred up a range of reactions. Titled “David Beckham: The Journey,” the four-part series claims to reveal new insights into Beckham’s life and career. However, critics argue that the documentary falls short of expectations, offering little more than self-indulgence.

While the documentary delves into Beckham’s personal life, including his marriage and alleged affair, it fails to provide any groundbreaking revelations. This leaves viewers feeling unsatisfied, as if they had expected true transparency but were only given a glimpse of what they already knew or did not care to know.

One aspect worth examining is Beckham’s alignment with Qatar, a country that has a less than accepting attitude towards certain values represented Beckham, such as those portrayed in Attitude magazine. Some question Beckham’s integrity, accusing him of being a hypocrite for supporting a country that contradicts his own previously expressed values.

The documentary also highlights Beckham’s mundane habits and interests, ranging from his love of arranging jumpers and barbecuing to his extensive collection of knitwear and sunglasses. These trivial details only serve to make Beckham appear as a bland and unremarkable figure.

Throughout the documentary, Beckham discusses the challenges he has faced, including battles with depression and the intense scrutiny he endured after being sent off during a football match. It is argued that these experiences may have influenced Beckham’s current approach to looking out for himself above all else.

Once seen as a leading metrosexual figure and a champion for LGBTQ+ rights, Beckham’s association with Qatar has caused his connection to the pink pound to fade. While he claims to have spoken with members of the LGBTQ+ community who had positive experiences during the World Cup in Qatar, critics argue that his defense of his commercial partners comes across as self-serving rather than genuine.

In conclusion, the documentary fails to offer the depth and substance that viewers were hoping for. Beckham’s iconic status and immense wealth also raise questions about his motives and priorities. Critics suggest that there are more meaningful ways for him to utilize his influence.