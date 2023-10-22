Rebecca Loos Calls Out David Beckham for Playing the Victim in New Netflix Documentary

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham’s former assistant and alleged mistress, has criticized the former footballer for portraying himself as the victim in his new Netflix documentary. Loos, who gained fame in 2004 after claiming to have had an affair with Beckham, stated that the 48-year-old is not taking responsibility for his actions.

In a bombshell 2004 interview, Loos alleged that she and Beckham were involved in an affair while he was still married to Victoria Beckham. She also revealed that they would exchange explicit messages, but only when he initiated contact.

After the release of Beckham’s documentary, in which he referred to the affair allegations as “horrible,” Loos decided to voice her perspective. She expressed her disappointment in Beckham’s portrayal of himself as the victim, implying that she fabricated the stories and caused suffering for Victoria.

Beckham acknowledged the impact the affair allegations had on him, claiming that they made him feel sick every day. Victoria also shared her feelings, stating that it was the hardest period of their marriage and that it felt like the world was against them. However, she admitted that they were also against each other during that time.

Although Beckham acknowledged the impact on his wife, Loos pointed out that he avoided going into specific details about their alleged affair. She believed he was misleading the public and stated that he had brought up the scandal again, affecting her reputation. She emphasized that it was Beckham who caused the suffering and not just witnessed it.

Rebecca Loos’ comments highlight the ongoing debate surrounding the documentary and Beckham’s response to the affair allegations. It raises questions about personal accountability, the impact of public perception, and the complexities of private relationships in the spotlight.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times