Glitz and Glamour: Bollywood and Sporting Stars Expected to Attend India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 Semi-Final

The highly anticipated clash between India and New Zealand in the semi-final 1 of the ODI World Cup 2023 is set to take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the showdown, the match is also expected to draw the attention of various celebrities from both the sporting and entertainment worlds.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, the ICC Global Ambassador for the Cricket World Cup 2023, may make an appearance at the stadium. Joining him could be football star David Beckham, who is currently in India as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Beckham’s presence is sure to add an extra dose of star power to the event.

Not to be outdone, Bollywood’s biggest names are also expected to turn up in support of the Indian team. Salman Khan, known for his love of cricket, will be present to cheer on the Men in Blue. He has already shown his support promoting his movie Tiger 3 during the league matches.

Other Bollywood celebrities likely to be in attendance include Aamir Khan, who attended the 2011 World Cup final, and rising star Ranbir Kapoor. In addition, superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth have been granted the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Golden Ticket the BCCI, allowing them access to every match at the stadium.

Despite being ruled out of the ongoing World Cup due to injury, Hardik Pandya has made it to the guest-list for the upcoming semi-final clash. His presence among the attendees will surely be appreciated Indian cricket fans.

As the celebrities prepare to grace the VVIP galleries of Wankhede, all eyes are also on the outcome of the match. According to the Dafabet odds, India are the favorites to emerge victorious. But in the unpredictable game of cricket, anything can happen, and New Zealand will certainly give their all to secure a spot in the final.

