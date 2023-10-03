David Beckham Premieres New Netflix Documentary with Family

Former footballer David Beckham celebrated the premiere of his new Netflix documentary, titled “Beckham,” surrounded his family on the red carpet in London’s Mayfair. The four-part mini-series tracks Beckham’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most famous and influential athletes of his time.

The documentary showcases Beckham’s rise to fame as both a renowned sportsman and a media-savvy global icon. It highlights his sponsorship deals and his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria Adams as pivotal moments in his career. Beckham expressed that creating this documentary was the right thing to do at this moment, not only for himself but also as a way for his family to have something to look back on and enjoy.

The film includes never-before-seen footage and explores the controversies and challenges that Beckham faced in his public and personal life. The premiere was attended the filmmaking team, including director Fisher Stevens and executive producer Gary Neville, Beckham’s former teammate at Manchester United.

During an interview, Beckham shared his views on the attention given to Taylor Swift, a popular U.S. music star who supports her rumored sportstar boyfriend, Travis Kelce. He emphasized that what matters most is the happiness of the individuals involved, just as it has been for him and Victoria throughout their 26-year relationship. Despite their busy lives, they have cultivated a strong bond and make time for each other.

“Beckham” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Wednesday. It’s an opportunity for fans and viewers to delve into the extraordinary journey of one of the most beloved figures in the world of sports and entertainment.

