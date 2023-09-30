David Beckham, the renowned former professional footballer, has recently opened up about various aspects of his life in an upcoming Netflix documentary. The film provides a glimpse into Beckham’s fitness routine, his thoughts on ageing, and his love for Lego.

Beckham, known for his athletic prowess, attributes his physical fitness to weight training. In the documentary, he discusses the importance of incorporating weight training into his fitness routine and highlights the benefits it has had on his overall health and well-being. While Beckham acknowledges the challenges of staying in shape as he ages, he emphasizes the positive impact weight training has had on maintaining his strength and physique.

In addition to discussing fitness, Beckham also reflects on the process of ageing and how he has embraced it. He recognizes that getting older is a natural part of life and that it is important to adapt and find joy in different stages. Beckham’s positive outlook on ageing serves as an inspiration to others who may be navigating similar transitional periods in their lives.

Surprisingly, Beckham’s other passion, besides football, is revealed to be Lego. The documentary explores his love for the famous building blocks and how he finds solace and relaxation in building intricate Lego sets. Beckham’s affinity for Lego provides a glimpse into his playful and creative side, revealing yet another aspect of his multifaceted personality.

Overall, David Beckham’s forthcoming Netflix documentary offers viewers a deeper understanding of his life beyond his career as a football icon. The film showcases his dedication to fitness through weight training, his positive outlook on ageing, and his unlikely hobby of building with Lego. Through his candid and personal revelations, Beckham continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world.

Definitions:

– Weight training: A form of exercise that involves the use of weights or resistance to build strength and muscle.

– Ageing: The process of growing older and experiencing physical and mental changes associated with the passage of time.

Sources:

– Title: “Weight-training with Victoria, the perils of ageing and his love of Lego: David Beckham reveals all ahead of his new Netflix documentary”

– Author: Miriam Kuepper

– Publication Date: 30 September 2023