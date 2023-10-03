David Beckham Reflects on the Hateful Treatment He Faced in Retrospective Documentary

In a new Netflix documentary series that marks the 10th anniversary of his retirement, David Beckham opens up about the hateful treatment he received following his infamous red card incident during the 1998 World Cup. The four-part series, titled “Beckham,” explores different aspects of Beckham’s life and career, including his upbringing, courtship with his wife Victoria, and on-field triumphs.

One of the most difficult parts of the documentary for Beckham was revisiting the painful memory of his red card in the World Cup match against Argentina. He admits that he had never watched the footage or read what people said about him afterwards until now, and it left him feeling shocked and emotional. The documentary features footage of the hatred and abuse Beckham received from both the media and fans, including one fan who hung an effigy of him outside a pub.

The impact of this incident extended beyond the soccer field. Beckham reveals that he faced constant abuse from people in public, which made him feel unsafe even outside the stadium. He recalls instances where people spat at his car window and the hostile environment he experienced when he walked into a restaurant. Despite the support of Manchester United fans and manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Beckham highlights the lack of awareness and concern for mental health during that time.

The documentary also sheds light on Beckham’s relationship with his father and the journey that led him to Manchester United. Beckham’s father was disciplined and played a significant role in shaping his son’s work ethic. Under the guidance of Ferguson, Beckham went on to achieve great success with the club, winning numerous titles.

The documentary offers a glimpse into Beckham’s personal life as well. He reflects on his relationship with Victoria and how their connection as a footballer and pop star brought unique pressures and challenges. Beckham describes their initial desire to keep their relationship secret, but eventually, the media attention became overwhelming.

Overall, “Beckham” serves as a retrospective look at the highs and lows of David Beckham’s life and career. It explores the emotional toll of the red card incident and how it shaped him as a person. Beckham emphasizes the importance of mental health awareness and expresses gratitude for the support he received from his fans and former teammates.

