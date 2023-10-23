Rebecca Loos Accuses David Beckham of Portraying Himself as the Victim in Netflix Series

Rebecca Loos, who claimed to have had an affair with David Beckham in 2003, has accused him of “portraying himself as the victim” in his Netflix series. Loos, who was Beckham’s personal assistant when he transferred to Real Madrid, spoke out against the series in an interview with the Mail On Sunday, claiming that it makes her look like the one who caused Victoria Beckham’s suffering.

Loos expressed her frustration with the portrayal, stating, “He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.” She also mentioned that the documentary has put her back in the spotlight against her wishes, as she believed that many people had moved on from the affair scandal.

David Beckham has not responded to Loos’ comments at this time. In the documentary, Beckham described the affair rumors as being “difficult to deal with” and acknowledged that it was a challenging period for his marriage to Victoria. He emphasized their commitment to each other, stating, “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt is incredibly difficult but we’re fighters, and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. What we had was worth fighting for.”

Directed Fisher Stevens, the four-part series titled “Beckham” showcases never-before-seen archive footage from the past 40 years of David’s life and career.

In his series on Netflix, David Beckham showcases never-before-seen footage and reveals the challenges he faced in his personal life. This includes addressing rumors and scandals surrounding his alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, who was his personal assistant at the time. However, Loos has now come forward to accuse Beckham of portraying himself as the victim and making her look like a liar in the documentary.

Loos’s accusations highlight the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged affair with Beckham, which has resurfaced due to the Netflix series. She states that the series has once again put her reputation on the line and has affected her negatively. While Beckham has yet to respond to Loos’s comments, he previously described the period of the affair as challenging for his marriage to Victoria.

The documentary, directed Fisher Stevens, aims to provide a deep dive into Beckham’s life and career, featuring never-before-seen footage. It explores the highs and lows of his journey, including the difficulties faced the Beckham family during the time of the alleged affair.