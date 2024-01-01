David Beckham Celebrates New Year’s Eve with Family at The Ritz London

Summary: Former footballer David Beckham shares a glimpse into his extravagant New Year’s Eve lunch with his wife Victoria Beckham and her parents at The Ritz London. The couple displayed affectionate moments and David jokingly referenced a scene from their Netflix series ‘Beckham’ where Victoria claimed a working-class background despite her father owning a Rolls-Royce. The Beckham family also enjoyed quality time with their children and shared intimate moments from David’s visit to his mother during the holidays.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham, along with her parents, welcomed the new year in style with a lavish lunch at The Ritz London. The former footballer treated fans to a photo of the group, playfully referencing a moment from their Netflix series ‘Beckham’.

The series, which offers an intimate look into their 23-year marriage and Beckham’s career, features a scene where Victoria claims she comes from a “very working class” upbringing. David, however, points out that her father once chauffeured her to school in a Rolls-Royce, playfully challenging her humble roots.

The couple’s New Year’s Eve celebration included their children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, as well as Romeo’s girlfriend Mia. The family put on a loving display during a dinner the night before, showcasing their close bond and celebrating the start of the new year together.

In addition to their festive celebrations, David also shared sweet moments spent with his own mother Sandra. The couple offered fans glimpses into their personal lives, even showing a scene of David helping his mother with the dishes in her kitchen.

The Beckham family’s New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz London exemplifies their luxurious lifestyle, surrounded opulence and enjoying quality time together. While Victoria’s claim of a working-class background may have been playfully challenged, it’s evident that their bond as a family remains strong and loving.