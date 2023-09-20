Netflix Announces Documentary Series “Beckham” on the Life and Career of David Beckham

Netflix has revealed that it will be releasing a documentary series about the legendary soccer player David Beckham. Titled “Beckham,” the project explores Beckham’s rise to international fame with his electrifying style of play, his influential fashion choices, and his high-profile relationship with pop sensation Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice.

During his career, Beckham played for prestigious clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and the Los Angeles Galaxy. Following his retirement from professional soccer, he remained active in the sport bringing a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise to Miami. Beckham made headlines earlier this year when he successfully recruited Lionel Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, to join Inter Miami CF.

The Netflix docuseries “Beckham” is set to be released on October 4th. Production for the series was announced in July of last year, with Netflix describing it as a “definitive multi-part series” that delves into Beckham’s humble beginnings in East London and the ambition that propelled him to become one of the most renowned and scrutinized athletes of all time.

The trailer for the documentary, which runs for nearly three minutes, showcases archival footage from Beckham’s childhood, the pinnacle of his career, and intimate home videos with his children. The film includes interviews with Beckham himself, his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, his mother, and Victoria Beckham.

In addition to “Beckham,” Netflix has produced other soccer-themed documentaries, including a series about the United States women’s national team and their recent World Cup victory, titled “Swan Song.” The streaming service also features “The Perfect Chaos,” a documentary on Brazilian soccer star Neymar. Meanwhile, those looking for an immersive look into the world of soccer ownership can watch the FX series “Welcome to Wrexham” on Hulu, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at Wrexham AFC, co-owned actor Ryan Reynolds. Lastly, Prime Video offers “Good Rivalry,” a documentary profiling the historic rivalry between the United States and Mexico men’s national teams.

